Was the Constitution made for us?
Why I don't believe America is beyond redemption or hope.
May 20
AThinksAloud🌷
39
12
The U.S. Constitutional Republic is founded on Christian principles.
I'm tired of hearing "Christians" say otherwise.
May 15
AThinksAloud🌷
84
23
March 2025
"Will you say Christ is King?"
No. Here's why I'm rejecting the purity test of the Woke Right.
Mar 16
AThinksAloud🌷
24
Letter from X-ile.
On woke mobs, Christian Zionism, and Dietrich Bonhoeffer.
Mar 13
AThinksAloud🌷
53
March 2024
Why do Evangelicals Support Jews and Israel?
Thinking Aloud About Christian Zionism
Mar 8, 2024
AThinksAloud🌷
13
May 2022
Vaxism
This thread was shared on Twitter on December 7, 2021.
May 17, 2022
AThinksAloud🌷
January 2022
What's wrong with quarantine camps?
Exploring the ethical question of forcible detainment in a pandemic.
Jan 17, 2022
AThinksAloud🌷
4
December 2021
Coming soon
This is Thinking Aloud Substack. , a newsletter about Write That Down .
Dec 10, 2021
AThinksAloud🌷
