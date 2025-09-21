The Book of Exodus is, among other things, the story of people struggling to walk in freedom after they were liberated by God. And Americans have something to learn from it.

God created us to live free, but liberty requires us to trust Him to provide for us. People of faith have the courage it takes to walk in liberty, relying on God’s daily provision.

The famous line from the Lord’s Prayer - “Give us this day our daily bread” — is a reference to manna, and the disciples would have understood that. The Hebrews were not allowed to gather more than a day’s provision of manna, because God was teaching them to trust Him and trust that His mercies would be new every morning,

The Hebrews who crossed the Red Sea were born and raised as slaves in Egypt. They were used to a system in which they didn’t have to worry about food or shelter. Yes, the work was grueling and they were abused. Yes, they complained and groaned and prayed for deliverance. But once that deliverance came, they pined for the “good old days” of Egypt, when they were not required to do any SPIRITUAL work. They didn’t have to pray for their next meal or wonder where the water would come from.

Faith was a different kind of work. Courage was a new calling. They were never quite able to shake the persistent fear of the unknown future. They maintained a desire for peace and safety that the Egyptian government promised when it enslaved them and provided for their material needs.

With the exception of brave Joshua and Caleb, the liberated Hebrew slaves were too frightened to enter the Promised Land and face the giants on the other side. So they did not go in. God needed to raise up a generation that had never known slavery, a generation that grew up seeing His consistent daily provision of manna and water, His miraculous wonders in the wilderness, to enter the land and fight as a mighty army.

He needed a generation of free and brave souls.

Every generation of humans is faced with the same choice. Do we want the false promise of peace and safety that governments offer us in exchange for our individual liberty? Or do we want to live free, brave, and walking by faith? Our founding fathers built a nation based on the latter.

This country is not for the faint-hearted, the frightened, the dependents who would rather be a slave than be brave.

If you long for authoritarianism, it’s because you are frightened. America is not for you.

Please go back to Egypt. Move to Europe or Canada or Iran or Venezuela.

This is the land of the free and the home of the brave.

In America, we walk by faith.

We walk in freedom.