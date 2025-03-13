Hi, X-friends!

I was temporarily suspended from X on Thursday, March 6, and permanently suspended on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

I was hoping to resolve this quickly and privately with the appeal process, and that I’d be back online before you noticed I was gone – but the appeal process is taking longer than I thought it would. (X has been dealing with a cyberattack, so I’m sure that’s why).

Since I had locked down my account prior to this incident, it’s showing as “Protected” on the app. It is not clear at all that I was suspended.

I thus began receiving some messages from good friends who thought I had soft-blocked them. Since I don’t want anyone to think that, it’s time to let everyone know that I have been banned.



On a desktop, you’ll see this clearly:





Why did this happen?



I don’t know. My best guess is mass reporting of my account by either bots or real people or a combination of both. My replies have been swarmed for months by neo-Nazis and Free Palestine/watermelon accounts who have attacked (and at times, physically threatened) me. It makes sense that a mass reporting would be organized by such individuals.

I’m not remotely guilty of the violation that I was reported and suspended for. I was told a “human moderator” reviewed my account and determined otherwise. I genuinely don’t know how this is possible.

I responded with an appeal with overwhelming evidence of my innocence.

It should be an open and shut case to any employee at X who reviews it objectively and in good faith. I would be shocked if Elon’s free speech website still allows the most vile and abusive people on the internet to bully people off the platform for expressing sane opinions, so I don’t even want to consider this possibility. For now, I’m hoping for the best and trusting this will be resolved.



The Woke Tactic of Mobbing and Silencing Dissent

Taking a step back is healthy, and sometimes affords you a clearer picture of what’s going on. I’ve been thinking about the rise in antisemitism on X, and how much it parallels the past.

People advocating for terrible ideas are unable to defend their positions with reason, evidence, or common sense. They must resort to subversion, manipulation and mobbing.

One tactic they employ is to dismiss or discredit their ideological opponent on the basis of a smear or their identity. The label is meant to signal to other people that you should not be listened to.

During COVID, this smear was “anti-vaxxer.” During the BLM riots, the smear was “white,” and if you were white, you were automatically a “racist.” The Woke Left used “transphobe” as a smear against anyone who opposed critical gender theory.



In the pre-Elon days of Twitter, I was reported by the Woke Left and locked out a few times. One time, it was for sharing “COVID misinformation” when I said that vax mandates are wrong. Another time, it was for misgendering Elliot Page.

The Woke Reich is no different. We now have a critical Jew theory, and a new critical consciousness about “what is really going on” with oppressive power structures that end with the Jews the way CRT ended with white people. Thus, “Jew” is their go-to smear.

Because this group is wielding Christianity and conservative morals as a weapon to cut down their opponents, they will also dismiss you if you’re an atheist, a homosexual, or a classical (or disaffected) liberal.

There is only one group of people that can’t be easily slapped with any these labels, and so smearing and discrediting them is more difficult. That group is Christian Zionists.

Christian Zionists are the new Republican Minorities

For at least a full century, there has always been a large contingency of conservative Christian Americans who support Jews and Israel. (I wrote a separate article about why evangelical Christians support Israel that you can read here.)

Since the Woke Reich is holding up Christ as a banner and claiming that their perspective is the Christian one, conservative Christian Zionists are a problem for them in the exact same way minorities and women voting Republican were a problem for the Woke Left who insisted only they represented women and minority voices.

If you’re trying to convince normie conservatives and the masses in general that Christianity is synonymous with disdain for Jews, opposition to Israel, and theocratic fascism, Christian Zionists are going to be a huge wrench in the wheel.



The attack on Christian Zionism is coming from everywhere - not just trolls and bots on X. Tucker Carlson has attacked it on his show, suggesting that Christians who support Israel have “lost the plot” and that dispensational theology (which is simply a literal interpretation of the Bible) was introduced by the Scofield Bible, which has “led to many deaths.” Ian Carroll has proliferated this lie further, adding that the Scofield Bible was financed by Jews to “Jewify” Christianity.



Their goal is to dismiss our theology and Biblical interpretation as corrupt and unworthy of consideration, while also suggesting there is no basis for Christians to be supportive of Jews. It’s a sinister and dark propaganda campaign meant to silence Christian Zionists and isolate Jews from their Christian allies.

A Growing Problem

I am not the only Christian pro-Israel account that has recently been de-platformed. Another account, Tia, was suspended on the same day as me and is also awaiting a response to her appeal. There are murmurs that other Christian Zionist accounts are also getting locked out, flagged for hateful content or misinformation, and reported for various offenses that lead to shadow bans on their content. Just as the woke left worked hard to report, harass, ban and ultimately suspend dissident voices, the right is now doing the same and the primary target seems to be Christian supporters of Israel.







For a year and a half, influencers and podcasters with millions of followers, subscribers and views - like Candace Owens, Comic Dave Smith and Ian Carroll - have been insisting that they’re being “silenced” for “just criticizing Israel.”



When someone pushes back on their baseless Jewish conspiracy theories, bad arguments and terrible ideas, they cry persecution and claim victim, insisting that their opponents are trying to censor them, or that we are “gatekeeping” and “being woke.”



Christian nationalist pastors like Joel Webbon play this same game, insisting that any Christian who challenges and disagrees with them is “an accuser of the brethren” or being unloving and divisive.



Obviously, this is another silencing tactic. If these manipulative individuals can convince you that it’s morally wrong to publicly disagree with them - that you’re being anti-Christian or anti-free speech - they can shame you into either saying nothing, or being respectful of their views and legitimizing them.



Meanwhile, their audiences are exploding. They’re getting invited on Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan. They’re getting invited to conferences and debates. They’re being featured on the biggest platforms in the world.



They’re not being silenced. They’re being amplified, and they’re normalizing and mainstreaming ideas lifted directly from the Protocols of the Elders of Zion and Mein Kampf. As disturbing as this is, we need to recognize what we’re dealing with: a massive propaganda push that appears to have an end game of isolating, demonizing and scapegoating Jews.



Drive a Spoke into the Wheel



James Lindsay has done an incredible job pushing back relentlessly, and has said repeatedly that we are in a Bonhoeffer Moment. Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a powerful voice during the rise of Nazi Germany, as the Church was being enchanted by Hitler promises to return to tradition, family values and national pride. He began delivering sermons and writing essays about why it’s important for Christians to support Jews and oppose Nazism, and was so effective that a new denomination was born called the Confessing Church.



Confessing Church pastors encouraged their congregations to worship God, not man. To view Jesus and not Hitler as their Messiah and Savior. To help the oppressed and persecuted Jews as they faced a genocidal regime. As the war waged on, they were driven underground and eventually out of the country, being forced to either flee for their lives or die in a concentration camp. Many were arrested and killed, including Bonhoeffer himself.



One of my favorite Bonhoeffer quotes is this:





Speech is powerful. Speaking drives a spoke into the wheels of evil plans. I think there is a reason that Jesus is called the Word, and that God SPOKE everything into existence. The spoken word brings understanding, truth and love into the world. A spoken prayer is powerful and effective.



I am so grateful for the few prominent conservative influencers who are using their much larger platforms to drive a spoke in the wheel. Seth Dillon, Joel Berry, James Lindsay, and Keri Smith clearly understand the assignment.



If you are speaking up right now on behalf of Jews, on behalf of the United States and our founding principles and documents, on behalf of Israel, on behalf of Biblical Christianity - you need to know that it’s making a difference. Even if you think it’s not, I promise you, it is.



None of us expected to see this in our lifetimes. We are seeing a rise in antisemitism that doesn’t even seem possible, it’s so hard to believe. But, it’s happening. And this is our Bonhoeffer moment. Maybe we can stop this train.



While I wait to find out if my suspension is revoked, you can find me here on Substack. I will continue pushing back on antisemitism, even if my audience is considerably smaller now.



Hope to see you all on X again very soon.





