I'm not saying the Constitution itself is inspired by God, or that every man involved in writing it was a Christian.



I am saying that the Constitutional Republic is based on a Biblical foundation and Christian truths and principles.

This is something I’ve thought deeply about, and not just recently. My dad had me reading the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Federalist Papers when I was in high school, and we talked a lot about why America is truly exceptional.

The idea that America is both unexceptional and possibly evil has gripped many Americans in the last ten years. I’m used to hearing such nonsense from the left, but hearing it from the right has been jarring.

Their reasons for deciding America is evil are different, of course. The Left believes it’s evil because it’s systemically racist from the beginning. The “new” (woke) Right believes it’s evil because it’s systemically liberal.

Both groups want to replace our free society—which they define as “immoral”— with authoritarianism, which they believe is “more moral.” Enforcing morality on the unwashed masses by morally superior, all-powerful elites is the aim of both groups.



I could write a separate article on why I think authoritarianism is evil, but for now, I want to focus on why America’s system of government is not only effective, but also rooted in Biblical principles.

Principle 1: The depravity of man and our sinful nature.

If you believe what the Bible says about about the sinful nature of man, you will believe that our human nature is the great equalizer before God. No race or gender is more "sinful" than another in His eyes, nor is anyone more loved by God than another. (Eccl 7:20). We are all equally in need of a Savior, and equally loved by God. Jesus said that God loves the entire world (John 3:16). In this sense, "all men are created equal," and have inalienable rights that were granted by God alone.



This doesn’t mean all people are the same. It means that we are all equally capable of both good and evil, equally prone to our baser nature and lower vices, and equally in need of both God’s mercy and accountability.

If you believe this, you will also believe that no man is capable of possessing great power without becoming tyrannical and corrupt, and using that power to abuse. We see this principle in the Bible, as well. God tried to discourage Israel from appointing a king, and told them their request for one was a rejection of His leadership. (1 Samuel 8:1-9). God warned them that every king would become a tyrant. His warnings proved correct. Even the greatest kings of Israel, men who feared God—David and Solomon—abused their power and displeased God at various points in their reign.



A system of checks and balances that encourages accountability and incentivizes leaders to do the right thing and serve the people they’re ruling over is both the most brilliant and the most Biblically-aligned system in human history. Making sure their “reign” is temporary and short ensures that they are motivated to get re-elected by the people, and thus prove themselves worthy of the office they were given. The entire system was designed to both limit man’s worst impulses, avoid inevitable slide into corruption and tyranny, and encourage accountability.



Is this system perfect and beyond subversion? No, but it’s worked better than anything attempted before.



And it is proof that the founders clearly read their Bibles.



Principle 2: The importance of free will.

Throughout the Bible, starting in the Garden of Eden, God invites people to choose or reject Him and offers them a decision. Every choice is individual, and people are judged individually, and make decisions individually. (Joshua 24:15).



Freedom does not mean, “Free to commit crimes.” Justice and law enforcement are important components of our system. We have a judicial branch to ensure justice is done at the highest level. But when it comes to private worship, faith, opinions and beliefs, our founding fathers respected the Biblical pattern of allowing choice. They had fled Europe to escape religious persecution under authoritarian rule, and were not about to allow similar oppressive laws to take root on this new soil.



Without freedom to choose God, there can be no genuine piety, faith, or love for God. Love, by definition, requires a conscious choice. So does morality itself. If you are only doing something because you are being coerced or forced, you’re not a “good person” - you’re a slave. Liberty is what enables goodness, courage, love, service and every other virtue to thrive.



The first amendment recognizes the value and importance of free will, and guards our freedom of choice when it comes to our opinions, our religion and our voice.



Principle 3: God alone is God.

The Declaration of Independence begins with a declaration that God is God, and we are not. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”



We are all equally not God.



Because we’re not, we should approach any leadership position with humility and fear. No, you don’t deserve to be anyone’s President, Governor or Senator. Only God is worthy of honor and glory. And it is because of this governing principle that in America, men and women will rise to government leadership only by the consent and election of the people they wish to govern. They should then be held accountable to those people for their decisions and behavior, and voted out or removed from their office if they fail to lead with integrity, service and skill.



We also see this principle applied in the three branches of government: Judicial, Executive and Legislative.



If a single man has the power to make laws, enact laws and judge lawfulness, laws will certainly be passed more quickly. It’s a faster way to get things done. But the framers of our Constitution felt it was important to ensure no single man has all three powers, as it would give him too much control—control only God can perfectly manage without becoming a tyrannical monster. They believed that no man is worthy of total authority, nor can any man be trusted with it. And no, there was no notion that a “Christian Prince” would be an exception. They had escaped Christian countries with state Churches and Christian kings who were persecuting their own people.



Principle 4: Every individual life is equally precious to God.



This is perhaps the most important fundamental principle that guides the American project. Yes, we are all equally not God - but we are all equally precious to God. Christians believe we are so valuable that God was willing to give his only begotten Son to suffer and die for our salvation. And that gift of salvation is offered without discrimination to every living, breathing soul.



The price that He placed on human beings could not possibly be higher. He declared us precious beyond compare at the cross.



And no, not all cultures or countries believe this or behave as if this is true. In fact, historically almost none of them have.



The idea that a person would lose their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for any reason other than criminal behavior is intolerable if this is how you view human beings. You would never look at someone and declare them less valuable because of any immutable characteristic. Are you human? Great. Then I’m not going to imprison you, enslave you, or silence you. You will not be punished for anything unless you commit a crime against another human being, at which time you will be judged by a jury of your peers.



Ultimately, authoritarians reject this basic, fundamental Christian truth. In fact, you must reject it in order to be an authoritarian. If you want to persecute people for their expressed opinions or beliefs—something authoritarians on both the right and the left have declared a desire to do —you do not truly understand what happened at the Cross. You don’t have a Christian worldview, and saying “Christ is King” over and over is not convincing anyone that you do.



God bless America!

As we enter what I like to call ‘Merica Season” - that period between Memorial Day and the 4th of July also known as “June” - I hope to find time to write more articles about why I think America is the greatest country on earth and it’s not even close.



I hope you all enjoy it!







