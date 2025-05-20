The “New Right,” also known as the Dissident Right, post-liberals and the Woke Right, love this quote from John Adams: “Our Constitution was only made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”



They accurately note that early Americans used to be predominately Christian and had shared values and beliefs that united them.



They conclude that because there are more atheists, agnostics, and Americans of other cultures and religions, we can no longer be ruled by the Constitution. Because Sam Smith is dancing on national television dressed as the Devil, we have crossed the Rubicon and there is no going back.



According to their interpretation of Adams’ haunting words, they conclude that an immoral population requires tyranny to adequately govern it, because such people do not deserve freedom and cannot steward liberty without destroying society. The godless and immoral thus need to be restrained by stricter laws.



Perhaps you’ve seen posts like this:





Are they right? Was John Adams (not Samuel) warning against debauchery and sexual immorality, and suggesting that any departure from the social values and traditional moral norms of the 1700s would render the Constitution inadequate to govern us?



The Moral Code of John Adams



Let’s take a look at the full context of John Adams’ statement, and see what came before it. There is a lot to unpack here, so you’ll want to read this carefully and perhaps more than once.



”While our country remains untainted with the principles and manners which are now producing desolation in so many parts of the world; while she continues sincere, and incapable of insidious and impious policy, we shall have the strongest reason to rejoice in the local destination assigned us by Providence. But should the people of America once become capable of that deep simulation towards one another, and towards foreign nations, which assumes the language of justice and moderation while it is practising iniquity and extravagance, and displays in the most captivating manner the charming pictures of candor, frankness, and sincerity, while it is rioting in rapine and insolence, this country will be the most miserable habitation in the world; because we have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry, would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” - John Adams, October 11, 1798



The French Revolution took place between 1794 and 1794. John Adams and his peers watched in horror from afar as an attempt to replicate our Revolution failed miserably to secure the liberties that it ostensibly sought.



It was in this context and in the aftermath of both revolutions that John Adams made this famous statement in 1798.



In this longer paragraph, John Adams lists the vices and moral failings that he is chiefly worried about:



Insidious and Impious policy. There can be little doubt which policy Adams is referring to here. Adams wrote the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which became the blueprint for the US Constitution and was designed to ensure that America never slides into tyranny. When we won the American Revolution, we did not install a King and replace one tyrant with another. We remained true to our principles and our stated goal, which was to throw off the shackles of tyranny and create a country in which men live free.



The Revolutionaries of France also claimed to want liberty and freedom, but they actually sought power. Once they obtained it, they installed their own form of tyranny.



The definition of “impious” is: “ not showing respect or reverence, especially for a god.” As I explained in my previous article, one of the founding Christian principles of the Constitution is the belief that God is God, and man is not. Authoritarianism rejects this belief and seeks to usurp God’s authority by conveying absolute authority over humankind onto a single man while expecting him to rule perfectly and not succumb to his fallen human nature. A lack of reverence for God always leads to a lack of respect for human life, which is why such people almost always end up committing horrific acts of violence, as the French revolutionaries did. For this reason, tyranny is impious, in addition to being insidious.



God forbid Americans ever take this dark road.



Hypocrisy. The word “simulation” in this context referred to a pretense of piety while hiding sinful behavior. Assuming the “language of justice and moderation” towards your fellow Americans and other nations while not practicing justice and moderation in your own circles is supreme hypocrisy, and not the behavior of moral or religious people. Again, the French were guilty of this while Americans were not. They turned out to be just as tyrannical, if not more so, than the government they overthrew — their emotional slogans, appeals to liberty and cries for freedom were as empty as their heads and hearts. (Consider the people saying “Christ is King” while cursing the Jews and their fellow Americans, or “No Justice, No Peace” while looting, setting buildings on fire and committing other unjust crimes.)



Deceit. “…and displays in the most captivating manner the charming pictures of candor, frankness, and sincerity, while it is rioting in rapine and insolence.” Adams noticed that behind the facade of bold, brave truth telling and honesty, something dark and wicked can fester and lie in wait. At the right moment, the people who charmed and captivated the world with their “candor and sincerity” can turn suddenly violent and monstrous. Adams’ words are chilling to read, given the absolute state of the “influencer” space today. How many people are praising Kanye West for singing songs of praise to Hitler? “At least he’s being honest! Say what you will, but it’s a captivating song! At least he’s sincere!” Adams was rightfully concerned that the Constitution will not be honored, upheld or defended by a population of deceivers and fools.



Now, we come to the most haunting sentence in this entire paragraph - far more ominous and stern than the pull quote everyone shares online. Adams does not mince words, and evokes imagery that can’t be misunderstood:



”Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry, would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net.”

Let’s explore each whale-of-a-vice one by one:

Avarice. This is greed, of course. Pursuit of material gain, wealth and shallow comforts can lead to grifting, receiving bribes (from Qatar?) and treason itself. Clearly, such a vice is dangerous to our Constitutional Republic and must be subdued and rejected by a moral population if we hope to preserve it.

Ambition. The pursuit of power is not virtuous, and it’s certainly not Christian. Christianity calls for humility, self-sacrifice and a pursuit of goodness and truth. The unbridled lust for power in the revolutionaries of France stood in stark contrast to the noble pursuit of American revolutionaries, who wanted to secure freedom for their families and descendants and selflessly sacrificed their lives to do so.

Revenge. There is a substantial difference between justice and revenge, and a moral person will not get them confused. Justice ensures peace is maintained and violence subdued. Justice deters criminal behavior. Revenge is driven by hatred and a lack of self control, and leads to more crime and violence. And yet you regularly see the Woke/Dissident Right calling on Christians and conservative Americans to hate their enemies, and entertain their darkest appetites and desires for revenge. Like this guy:

Gallantry. This word has both positive and negative definitions, depending on the context in which it was used. Since Adams is using this word as a vice, we can well understand that he means in the negative sense —-namely, a reference to extramarital affairs, seductions or flirtations. This is the only vice with sexual connotations that is called out by Adams, and it’s specifically male-coded and can be understood as equivalent to a “player” or a gigolo. Today, we see men like Andrew Tate elevated in status and viewed as role models while their gallantry is given a pass, because - to quote Webbon again, who has a history of indiscretions himself - they’re perceived as “sinning in the right direction.” And yet Adams views men like this as a threat to our Constitutional Republic, as their lack of moral compass almost guarantees that they are unprincipled men who will subvert the very values on which America was built.





The Whale and the Net.



John Adams warns that our Constitution is frail, and will be destroyed by the men he described as easily as a whale destroys a net. The Constitution was written for and by the people, and thus it needs to be protected and defended by the people against tyrants who want it out of the way. Such a defense requires alignment around its fundamental principles and agreement on its values. It also requires courage.



As I mentioned in my previous article, these founding principles are timeless truths that do not change. Man is fallible and fallen and prone to tyranny. Power corrupts. Free will is fundamental to morality. God is God and man is not. Every individual life is precious intrinsically. The Constitutional Republic, better than any other government ever conceived, recognizes and aligns around these truths. As such, the Constitution is never outdated because these truths never change. As long as they remain true, the Constitution remains brilliant.



Our founders succeeded in creating a system of government that enables human flourishing by recognizing and respecting both God and the human condition.



Reading John Adams’ words, it is painfully clear that we have fallen as a society into many of the vices and moral ills that he warned us about. Even people professing to be Christians, patriots and conservatives are transparently Tate-praising, Jew-cursing, power hungry authoritarians. The Constitution is in danger, because frankly, they don’t want it. They don’t agree with the principles and truths on which the Constitution was founded. They don’t believe all men were created equal. They don’t believe every individual is equally valuable to God. They don’t believe we have inalienable rights, or that free will is important. Like the violent French revolutionaries, they wear American patriotism as merely a cloak — under the surface, they desire power and tyrannical rule, and want to impose their will on their fellow man.



Why would such a person defend the Constitution? Are you surprised that these people think the document itself was flawed and always destined to fail? Of course they’ve given up on it.



And if the Constitution is not defended by Americans, it will not prevail. Just like the French, we will be swept up by our emotions, our avarice, our lust for power, our greed and our lofty, charismatic icons into a war against not only the Constitution, but against God and goodness itself.



We will replace the Constitution with something else, foolishly believing that real tyranny has never been tried.





Is it too late to save the Republic?

Absolutely not. I’ve been heartened and encouraged by the outspoken Christian conservatives on the American right who are defending the Constitution and our founding principles, and pushing back on authoritarianism and the long list of vices Adams warned about.



Classical liberals on the Left have also pushed back on the authoritarian and post-modern “woke” progressives who claim to speak for them.



I believe there are more of us, and we’re still the American majority.



I believe most Americans see what is happening, and we don’t like it.



The Constitution wasn’t just made for the men living in 1776. Its framers were visionaries who set out to create a government that shall not perish from the earth. They built it on timeless, unchanging truths to ensure that it weathers the storms of centuries. And we’ve already weathered so much. A Civil War, two world wars, treason and subversion and terrorist attacks.



Yes, the Constitution was made for us.



No, we don’t have to follow the French revolutionaries into their folly.



We are descendants of better men.



Let’s make them proud.





